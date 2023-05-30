PORT HENRY — Farmers, craftspeople, artists and just about anyone who makes something for sale are all going to be welcome at the new Port Henry Waterfront Farmers Market.
The open-air marketplace is at the Bridgeview Harbour Marina at 54 Harbour Lane in Port Henry, owned by Gabe Jaquish; his father, Don Jaquish; and uncle Fred Jaquish and their families.
SERVE AS PLATFORM
The marina is located between two public campgrounds owned by the Town of Moriah, is near the newly reopened Amtrak Train Station, and has plenty of weekend boaters, Gabe said.
“We are working to connect local producers and makers directly with the community of consumers while also hosting an awesome Friday evening event,” he said by email. “We want to promote sustainable local agriculture, and serve as a platform for small producers to grow. We’re also looking for musicians and bands who would like to play during our market days.”
The Moriah Chamber of Commerce is supporting the new market.
“We’re helping round up vendors,” Chamber President Ric Lewis said. “We held previous markets in the pocket park on Main Street, next to our offices, but this is a chance to try something different. They have more space and better parking for a farmers’ market at the marina.”
‘IT’S EXCITING’
The marina has 33 acres on Lake Champlain, and plenty of space for vendors to set up, Don said.
“It’s a gorgeous location on the lake for a market and craft fair,” he said. “We’d like a variety of vendors. The Dockside Cafe is here at the marina and we have food vendors coming. It’s exciting.”
The market will run 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. every Friday between Father’s Day weekend, on June 16, and the Friday of Labor Day Weekend in September. Admission is free. Vendor fees are $10 a week. Those interested should email info@porthenrymarket.org. For vendor information and updates, visit facebook.com/porthenrymarket or sign up online at porthenrymarket.org.
FOSTER CONNECTIONS
The Jaquishes bought the marina in 2021, intending to not only dock, service and store boats but create family-oriented community events there.
“Port Henry doesn’t have a local grocery store anymore, so a market with fresh vegetables and fruit is a major benefit,” Gabe said. “We’re also interested in local bakers, crafters, anyone who makes something.”
They want the market to be a welcoming event, he said.
“We hope to foster connections between community members,” he said. “Community involvement is the key to revitalizing our local economy.
“Come stock up for the weekend or just stop down to enjoy a few hours on the lake,” he concluded.
