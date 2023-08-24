PORT HENRY — This year’s 134th Port Henry Labor Day Celebration brings back the 5K footrace and for the first time has three grand marshals.
When the Labor Day Parade rolls down Main Street at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 3, World War II veterans John Neggia, 97, Charles Bryant, 97, and Les Pepper, 96, will be riding in a convertible car as grand marshals.
LEADING THE PARADE
The trio are still active friends often seen hanging around together, said Moriah Chamber of Commerce President Ric Lewis.
“Everyone thought this would be a great way to honor them and thank them for their service. They’ll be leading the parade.”
The three-day event starts with the Port Henry Waterfront Farmers Market from 5 to 8 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 1. The market is between the BridgeView Harbour Marina access road and the Bulwagga Bay Town Campground road.
It follows with the Saturday, Sept. 2, 9 a.m. Moriah End of the Summer Townwide Yard Sale and 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Open Mic at the Town Bandstand, then the 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. M3 II Music Festival at the bandstand, organized by Trish Montgomery. The Music Festival will include three bands, including a reggae band, Profile; Barkeater, a local band; and a dance band, plus vendors and popcorn made by Granny G.
The Port Henry Regatta on Lake Champlain, organized by the Port Henry Marina, is at 11 a.m. Saturday. The Parade of Lights is at 8:30 p.m. at BridgeView Harbour Marina. Fireworks from the State Pier at 9 p.m. will wrap up the day.
Finally, on Sunday, the Marketplace on Church Street vendor show starts at 11 a.m. and ends at 4 p.m. The market features area vendors and food trucks, including So-Full Sisters and their waffle bowls, and local favorite Czech’s Food Wagon. Penelope the Clown will be there, and there will be an inflatable obstacle course and games for children.
The North Country Travelers Band will perform on Church Street during the vendor market, and Gratto Family Jugglers at 3:30 p.m.
5K RETURNS
The Moriah Labor Day Dash 5K is at 12:30 p.m., starting at Moriah Central School and ending at the BridgeView Harbour Marina. This year there’s a new route with less hills, Labor Day Committee Chair Alana Gaddor said.
“We encourage the public to line up on Main Street and cheer them on. The race will lead into the big parade.”
The race costs $27.50 to run and signup is at: runsignup.com/Race/NY/PortHenry/MoriahLaborDayDash5K.
‘A POSITIVE FEELING’
The Labor Day Parade will start at 2 p.m. with local talent Tonya Hargett singing the National Anthem, following by floats, musicians, community groups, fire companies, and others coming down Broad Street and Main Street and ending at the BridgeView Harbour Marina access road.
Gaddor said the celebration is greatly expanded this year.
“This weekend as a whole sets a positive feeling for the end of summer. Then we head back to school and get ready for fall.”
Anyone interested in joining the celebration should call the Chamber of Commerce at 518-250-1050. The event is sponsored by the chamber and the Town of Moriah.
