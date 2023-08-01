PORT HENRY — Seven people were forced from their apartments by a smoky fire Sunday afternoon in Port Henry.
Firefighters were called to 7 Cedar St. just after 1 p.m. and found smoke coming from the second story.
Essex County Emergency Services Director Matt Watts said Port Henry Fire Department immediately called for mutual aid from Moriah, Mineville-Witherbee, Crown Point and Ticonderoga.
“Upon Port Henry’s arrival smoke was found coming out of a second-story window and occupants of the five apartments were evacuating,” Watts said. “Everyone was safely evacuated and crews entered the building and quickly extinguished the fire. The quick response resulted in saving the structure, they did an outstanding job getting to the fire and quickly extinguishing.”
The building is owned by Ryan Walton of Rutland, Vt. and had seven adult occupants in five apartments. Tenants’ names were not available, but they are being assisted by the Northeastern New York Chapter of the American Red Cross to find temporary housing while repairs are being made to the building.
The fire is under investigation by the Essex County Fire Investigation Unit, Watts said, but is not suspicious and appears accidental.
At the fire scene were Port Henry, Moriah, Mineville-Witherbee, Crown Point, and Ticonderoga fire companies, plus Moriah and Lamoille EMS, the Essex County Office of Emergency Services, National Grid, New York State Police, and the Red Cross.
Volunteers from the Northeastern New York Chapter of the American Red Cross provided immediate emergency aid to the tenants, according to a press release.
“The Red Cross provided financial assistance for necessities such as shelter, food and clothing to seven adults in five households,” the release said. “Volunteers also offered emotional support, health services, and comfort kits containing personal care items. In the coming days, Red Cross staff and volunteers will remain available to help those affected by the fire as they navigate the road to recovery.”
The structure is assessed for $87,500, according to the Essex County Property Tax website.
