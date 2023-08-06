Plattsburgh, NY (12901)

Today

Rain showers in the morning will evolve into a more steady rain in the afternoon. High near 70F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Rain early...then remaining cloudy with thundershowers developing late. Low 66F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%.