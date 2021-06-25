Pop some tags at Souled Out Thrift Store

MOOERS – Souled Out Thrift Store is the place to pop some tags for affordable beach and summer wear at the Mooers United Methodist Church.
Inexpensive seasonal clothing and footwear are available to thrifty individuals and families in the Mooers area.
“From brand new babies right up to 5XL-6XL shirts in there,” Brian Brink, who runs the store with his wife, Candy Brink, and congregation member, Myrtle Hawksby, said.
“We have 52 pants, I believe.”
The store is located just off Route 22 and Route 11, at 14 East Street, and behind the Mooers Methodist Church building.
Most clothing items are lightly-used.
However, affordable brand-new clothes are also available.
Sizes range from petite to extra-large (and up) are generally in-stock.
“This has been in existence way before me," he said.
“Anything to do with clothing, we have. We sell 99 percent of them, but if someone walks in and says they can't afford it or somebody calls and say, 'We had somebody burned (out), can you help them out?,' we'll give it to them.”
Souled Out only takes clothing donations.
No household goods.
“We just don't have the room for it,” he said.
The store is opened Fridays from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m., and Saturdays from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m.
For emergencies, the Thrift Store can also open to provide assistance.
“If somebody needs something right away, they can call me and we'll try to get right to them,” Brink said.
Please check Facebook (SouledOutThriftStore) for changes in schedule or other public announcement .
For special requests and donations, please contact Brian Brink at 518-572-8822.
