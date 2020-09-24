PLATTSBURGH – The times they are a changing, for a little while, at the Strand Center Main Gallery.
A Pop-Up Gallery Exhibition will be on view at 23 Brinkerhoff St. in Plattsburgh from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sept. 26, Oct. 3, and Oct. 10. The exhibition is concurrent with the Strand-Ed Artisan Marketplace and is free and open to the public.
“If things close down again, I didn't want to have artwork here like we did before,” David Monette, gallery director, said.
“I thought of well, instead of having a month-long show, we would have some pop-ups like this and just so we see what the landscape looks like.”
Monette put out the call and artists responding included Sandy Fox, Dennon Walantus, Bill Crosby, Jim Kobak, Judy Guglielmo, Dan Housner, Marilyn Kretser, Chloe Viner, Andrea Osbourn and Nancy Armitage.
“They bring it in that day, and then they take it down that afternoon,” Monette said.
“Which is kind of neat because it sets up a come-and-see-while-it-lasts sort of thing. We decided to do it during the Artisan Market to capitalize on that, getting get people inside and outside the building to have a nice day of it.”
Facemasks, social distancing, and a cap on the amount of people allowed in the Strand Main Gallery at any one time will be strictly upheld.
ART THERAPY
Artist Sandy Fox has lived in Oregon, California and now Rouses Point for 13 years.
To escape her less than ideal childhood, she drew pictures of horses in her bedroom.
“That's how I kind of became interested in art,” Fox, a Detroit native, said.
“As the years went by, I got married and had a family and all that. I wasn't in a position really because I was so busy being a mother and a housewife that I didn't have time to do artwork.
"Later on in life after that part of my life was over, I had a daughter who was mentally ill. I took care of her for a long time, so that didn't allow me a whole lot of time or inspiration to be creative.
"At some point, I decided okay, I'm stuck here in the house all the time. I had a mentally ill husband and a mentally ill daughter, and I needed to do something for therapy. I decided o do fine art.”
Prior to that, she worked as freelance graphic designer when she lived in California.
“I never did study formally,” she said.
Fox was also an art director for Digital Insight.
She moved East to be near her children, who live in Canada in this part of the continent.
“I lost my daughter and I lost my husband, so that's when I decided to do art full-time because I just love it so much,” she said.
DIVERSE MEDIA
Fox's abstracts or illustrations explode in her digital art.
Birds are her focus in watercolor.
She also explores abstraction in oil as well as figurative painting.
“I love abstract,” she said.
“I just pull that out of my head. I put something down and then it kind of takes off. It takes off and becomes an actual piece of artwork. A lot of design involved, and I love the design aspect.”
Three new abstracts will be hung in Saturday's Pop-Up exhibition.
“I paint almost every day,” Fox said.
“I just love it so much. It's my life. I enjoy talking to people. I enjoy talking about my art. I just enjoy the whole art-gathering experience. I love talking to other artists to network. And, I get to meet people who have like minds.”
For more information on these exhibits, upcoming events, concerts or classes happening at The Strand Center for the Arts, please call 518-563-1604 or visit www.strandcenter.org.
