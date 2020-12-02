PLATTSBURGH – Two Pop Art themed books popped off virtually Wednesday evening with authors Amy Guglielmo and M.I. Devine of Valcour and Plattsburgh, respectively.
“Love” by Julie Appel and Guglielmo is the second book in their new Peek-A-Boo art series published by Scholastic.
“We also did the Touch the Art books together,” Guglielmo, a well-known arts advocate, artist, and author of multiple books including Pocket Full of Colors as well as co-founder of Outside Art: Plattsburgh Public Art Project, said.
“It's an innovative way to introduce kids to art work, interactive cut-outs. It's all different works of art around the theme of love. The cover has a Keith Haring heart on it, which is my contribution from a Pop Art theme. But it has a really inclusive and diverse collection of different artists showing love for kids.”
Think a sweet little bed-time lullaby for babies using famous works of art.
“It's really sweet and cute,” Guglielmo said.
“A lot of the art is very recognizable. Some of it will be a good introduction to parents and kids, and then in the back it has facts about the art and artists. You can enter it as a book, but then also learn about the art and artists as well.”
“SPOTLIGHT ON POP'
In a joint statement, both writers said that “Pop is about love and celebrating the things we love and the things that connect us. What better time than after Thanksgiving at the end of 2020 to take measure of all of that? This event is to put the spotlight on pop, and say it’s for the people: we’ll see it in a whole new light.”
On a more practical level, the writers are aware of how the pandemic has hurt indie bookstores and the sense of community they give us.
“Amy and I want to share our work, but do it in a way that reminds folks of the booksellers, the community, and art spaces that support us,” Devine, author of the prize-winning book of experimental essays, Warhol’s Mother’s Pantry and SUNY Plattsburgh English professor, said in a release.
“They need our patronage — we’re the patrons of the arts. Every one of us. That’s a rather beautiful, pop message.”
To that end, the authors’ books are on sale at local bookstores, including Corner Stone Books, which has recently announced it will be closing.
“Corner Stone was the first local bookstore to carry my book and the location for the first major mural produced by Outside Art,” Guglielmo said.
“We are grateful for their role in our community.”
'REIMAGINING POP'
Wednesday, the two writers/pop enthusiasts/educators hosted a discussion with community members in the arts community including Tonya Cribb Curran, Plattsburgh State Art Museum director, and previewed Pop Art exhibit, “Reimagining Pop,” inspired by Devine’s book and scheduled at the museum for Feb. 5-March 17, 2021.
“Michael and I are doing this event together because we both happen to have Pop Art thematic books coming out at the same time,” Guglielmo said.
“So, we thought it was fun to do a little book chat, and then we're going to have a community event in February. It's going to include art work from some of my students, from the Plattsburgh State Art Museum collection and from some local artists.”
Wednesday's book launch was also a chance to preview the new exhibit, a month-long deep dive into the college’s permanent collection featuring a range of works from Hertha Bauer’s “manhole cover mandalas” to Warhol’s Polaroids.
The exhibit will also include the works of current SUNY Plattsburgh BFA students and local artists, from regional collagists to students in Adam Kritzer’s Plattsburgh Art Detectives, who are members of the regional neurodiverse community.
The Pop Exhibit will also include a month-long schedule of performances and speakers who will highlight this idea of pop as social practice.
“We are taking the idea of Pop Art and bringing it to the people,” Guglielmo said.
Visit www.facebook.com/outsideartplattsburgh for more information.
