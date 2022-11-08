Midterms 2022 logo

All polling places statewide have hours today from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. for voting in the General Election.

The polling places for the tri-county area are:

CLINTON COUNTY

ALTONA

District 1: Altona Town Hall, 3124 Miner Farm Road, Altona.

AUSABLE

District 1 and 2: Keeseville Civic Center, 1790 Main St., Keeseville.

BEEKMANTOWN

District 1, 2 and 3: Beekmantown Town Hall, 571 Spellman Road, West Chazy.

BLACK BROOK

District 1: Black Brook Town Hall, 18 N. Main St., AuSable Forks.

District 2: Black Brook Town Garage, 3385 Silver Lake Road, Saranac.

CHAMPLAIN

District 1 and 2: Rouses Point Civic Center, 39 Lake St., Rouses Point.

District 3: Champlain Town Offices, 729 State Route 9, Champlain.

CHAZY

District 1: Chazy Town Hall, 9631 State Route 9, Chazy.

District 2: West Chazy Town Hall, 62 Cemetery St., West Chazy.

CLINTON

District 1 and 2: Clinton Town Hall, 23 Smith St., Churubusco.

DANNEMORA

District 1 and 3: QWL Activity Center, 1156 State Route 374, Dannemora.

District 2: Lyon Mountain Fire Station, 9 Fire House Road, Lyon Mt.

ELLENBURG

District 1: Ellenburg Town Hall, 13 Brandy Brook Road, Ellenburg Center.

MOOERS

District 1: Mooers Government Center/Fire Station, 2508 State Route 11, Mooers.

District 2: Cannon Corners Hall, 669 Cannon Corners Road, Mooers Forks.

PERU

District 1, 2, 3 and 4: St. Augustine’s Parish Center, 3030 Main St., Peru.

TOWN OF PLATTSBURGH

District 1, 2, 5, and 7: Plattsburgh Town Hall, 151 Banker Road, Plattsburgh.

District 3 and 6: South Plattsburgh Fire Station1, 4105 State Route 22, South Plattsburgh.

District 4:, Cadyville Recreation Center, 16 Cadyville Park Road, Cadyville.

District 6: Cumberland Head Fire Dept., 38 Firehouse Road, Plattsburgh.

SARANAC

District 1: Saranac Fire Station, 3277 State Route 3, Saranac.

District 2: Redford Fire Station, 101 Clinton St., Redford.

District 3: Dannemora Village Offices, 40 Emmons St., Dannemora.

SCHUYLER FALLS

District 1, 2 and 3: St. Alexander’s Center, 1 Church St., Morrisonville.

CITY OF PLATTSBURGH

Ward-1 to Ward-3: Plattsburgh State Field House, 167 Rugar St., Plattsburgh.

Ward-4: First Assembly of God Church, 164 Prospect Ave., Plattsburgh.

Ward-5 and Ward-6: County Government. Center, First Floor Meeting Room, 137 Margaret St., Plattsburgh.

FRANKLIN COUNTY

BANGOR

Bangor Municipal Offices, 2438 State Route 11, North Bangor.

BELLMONT

District 1: Bellmont Town Justice Building, 9 Hill St., Brainardsville.

District 2: Bellmont Fire Station, 46 Ragged Lake Road, Owls Head.

BOMBAY

District 1: Bombay Municipal Building, 379 Lantry Road, Bombay.

District 2: Bombay Fire Station, 818 State Route 37, Hogansburg.

BRANDON

Brandon Town Hall, 564 County Route 12, North Bangor.

BRIGHTON

Brighton Town Hall, 12 County Route 31, Paul Smith’s.

BURKE

Burke Town Courthouse, 5165 State Route 11, Burke.

CHATEAUGAY

Chateaugay Village Offices, 8 Iron Ave., Chateaugay.

CONSTABLE

Constable Town Office, 15964 State Route 30N, Constable

DICKINSON

Dickinson Town Office, 339 Aiken Road, Dickinson Center.

DUANE

Duane Fire Station, 172 County Route 26, Malone.

FORT COVINGTON

Fort Covington Adult Center, 2526 Chateaugay St., Fort Covington.

FRANKLIN

Franklin Town Hall, 7 Cold Brook Road, Vermontville.

HARRIETSTOWN

Harrietstown Town Hall, 39 Main St., Saranac Lake.

MALONE

Districts 1, 4, 9 and 10: St. Andre’s Outreach Center, 12 Homestead Park, Malone.

Districts 2, 3, 5, 6, 7 and 8: Franklin County Courthouse, 355 W. Main St., Malone.

MOIRA

Moira Town Offices/Highway Dept., 522 County Route 6, Moira.

SANTA CLARA

Santa Clara Town Hall, Saranac Inn, 5359 State Route 30, Saranac Lake.

TUPPER LAKE

Holy Ghost Parish Center, 40 Marion St., Tupper Lake.

WAVERLY

Waverly Town Hall, 7 River Road, St. Regis Falls.

WESTVILLE

Westville Town Hall, 936 County Route 19, Constable.

ESSEX COUNTY

CHESTERFIELD

District 1 and 2: Keeseville Knights Of Columbus, 1435 US Route 9, Keeseville.

CROWN POINT

District 1, 2, and 3: Crown Point Fire Hall, 2764 Main St., Crown Point.

ELIZABETHTOWN

Elizabethtown Town Hall, 7563 Court St., Elizabethtown.

ESSEX

District 1, and 2: Essex Fire Hall, 2659 NYS Route 22, Essex.

JAY

District 1 and 2: Jay Town Offices, 11 School Lane, Ausable Forks.

KEENE

District 1 and 2: Keene Valley Fire Hall, 15 Market St., Keene

LEWIS

Lewis Town Hall, 8574 US Rt. 9 , Lewis.

MINERVA

Minerva Senior Meal Site, 1652 NYS Route 28N, Minerva.

MORIAH

District 1 and 4: Port Henry Knights Of Columbus, 4253 Main St., Port Henry.

District 2 and 3: Moriah Firehouse, 630 Tarbell Hill Road, Moriah Corners.

NEWCOMB

Newcomb Town Offices, 5639 NYS Route 28N, Newcomb.

NORTH ELBA

District 1, 3, 5, and 6: Lake Placid Town Hall, Downstairs, 2693 Main St., Lake Placid.

District 7: Saranac Lake Town House, 193 River St., Saranac Lake.

NORTH HUDSON

North Hudson Town Offices, 3024 US Route 9, North Hudson.

SCHROON

District 1 and 2: Schroon Town Offices, 15 Leland Ave., Schroon.

ST. ARMAND

Bloomingdale Town Hall, 1702 NYS Route 3, Bloomingdale.

TICONDEROGA

District 1 to 6: Ticonderoga Firehouse, 60 Montcalm St., Ticonderoga.

WESTPORT

District 1 and 2: Westport Town Hall, 22 Champlain Ave., Westport.

WILLSBORO

District 1 and 2: Willsboro Visitors Center, 3743 Main St., Willsboro.

WILMINGTON

Wilmington Community Center, 7 Community Circle, Wilmington.

