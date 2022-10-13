Weather Alert

...Moderate to Heavy rainfall will continue across Vermont and portions of northern New York through early Friday morning... As of 10 pm, rainfall totals of 1/2 to 1 inch have occurred from Esex and Clinton counties in New York east to the spine of the Green Moutains in Vermont. Moderate to heavy rain at times will continue through early Friday morning from the eastern Adirondacks through all of Vermont with rainfall totals of 1.5 to 2.5 inches and locally higher amounts possible. The main impacts will be ponding water on roadways, clogged storm drains, very slippery travel due to wet leaves on roads. Some areas may experience some basement flooding due to ponding water. There is still a possibility of some localized greater flooding due to flooded streams and possible moving water on local roads. If you traveling overnight, use extreme caution and if a road looks flooded...turn around don't drown. If you live near a flood prone, quick rising stream, monitor condiitons closely and seek higher ground if flooding occurs. The heaviest rainfall will be exitong slowly from west to east around daybreak Friday.