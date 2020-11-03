PERU/PLATTSBURGH — Coleman Lewis arrived at noon in the parking lot of St. Augustine’s Parish Center in Peru.
The Jamaica native’s timing was impeccable as he was in and out as fast as Tuesday’s snowfall surprise will disappear in the day’s warming trend.
“I hope for the best, but I need a change,” the Peru resident said.
The 74-year-old farm worker came to the North Country in 1987.
He married a local and has lived here ever since.
“I like working,” Lewis said.
MORNING SLAMMER
Inside the center, Judy Akey, Peru Voting District coordinator, waited her turn to take a lunch break since she had skipped breakfast.
“The only thing that was wrong was we had to get the printer up and running,” she said.
“Once it got up and running, it went smooth. We opened up at 6. We’ve had over 1,000 voters. We only have the Town of Peru, 4,464 registered voters.”
Turnout was up, and she had no idea the number of absentee ballots to be counted.
“I haven’t even had a chance to look at that,” Akey said.
“I do know they did say in the county (Clinton), close to 30 percent had already voted, between the absentees and the early voting.”
2020 is an odd year in her estimation.
“This is very slow,” Akey said.
“We’ve actually had a chance to breathe. We’ve had lines all the way down and up to the road. This is the slowest part that we’ve had. So now, we’re switching out people for half-hour breaks one at a time. The day has been very busy up to now, but it’s been a good busy.”
Akey commended the Peru residents who let senior citizens or the physically challenged advance in line.
“People have been very helpful,” she said.
“They are taking care of each other, and it’s very important as a community.”
FULL HOUSE
Lines had also dissipated at the Plattsburgh State Fieldhouse.
“I arrived along with all the workers today at 5 a.m.,” Katie Isaak, Field House coordinator, said.
“We had voters lined up when we opened polls at 6 o’clock. We had quite a few lined up. We had four full lines to our floor poll pads. Quite a rush right at the beginning and since then it has slowed down a lot.”
Eights hours in, 689 voters cast their ballots.
“It kind of comes in waves,” Isaak said.
“We can tell the lunch break hour. There’s a lot. I anticipate that it will be quite busy from 4 to 7 when people get off of work.”
When the polls closed at 9 p.m., Isaak and her team planned on reading the results from their voting machine.
“And pack everything up and take it back to the Board of Elections,” she said.
This polling place gets a good number of students, but it serves Wards 1, 2 and 3 for the City of Plattsburgh Common Council.
“At the Fieldhouse this year, we have three wards and seven districts because OLVA and Pine Harbour are not doing locations this year, we absorbed those too,” Isaak said.
“We have all three locations of voters that are voting here. We have over 5,000 voters in the three wards, but of course a lot of them voted early voting.”
Isaak noticed that in general, people are really excited to vote.
“People come in overall pretty happy that they get to cast their vote and their voice, which is what all of us want,” she said.
“So, people have been kind and patient and have seemed to enjoy the process.”
STUDENT VIEWS
SUNY Plattsburgh seniors Jeraya Kelly and C’Asia Miles made the trek up Rugar Street from campus to exercise their 19th amendment rights.
“I just hope that this year that people will understand that when it comes to politics you have to take both the person and their polices into account and that they are not mutually exclusive,” Kelly, an English Language Arts major, said.
They walked by approximately 40 cars in the Fieldhouse parking lot.
“Honestly what I hope for is just to see more activity because I was at home in the City for a couple of weeks, and I didn’t see many people doing early voting and I don’t see many of the locals coming out to vote now,” Miles, an Early Childhood Education major, said.
“Even though I understand that it is a work day. I’m hoping that more people will be involved in our politics. “
