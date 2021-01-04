FELONY ARRESTS
PLATTSBURGH — Two people were arrested after stealing roughly $1,600 in merchandise, State Police say.
On Dec. 12, 2020, at approximately 4 p.m., troopers responded to the Best Buy location at the Champlain Centre Mall in the town of Plattsburgh for a report of a larceny, State Police Troop B Public Information Officer Trooper Jennifer Fleishman said.
An investigation revealed that two male suspects identified as Eli A. Golovach, 34, of Dannemora, and Joshua K. Secore, 25, of Cadyville, stole various merchandise valued at a total of $1,599.96, according to Fleishman.
On Dec. 19, troopers observed the suspects driving on State Route 22 in the town of Plattsburgh, just east of the intersection with State Route 374.
Following a traffic stop, the two males were taken into custody, Fleishman said, and were each charged with fourth-degree grand larceny, a felony, as well as fifth-degree conspiracy, a misdemeanor.
Golovach was also charged with petit larceny, a misdemeanor.
The two were released on appearance tickets returnable to Plattsburgh Town Court.
PLATTSBURGH — Two were recently arrested in connection with a theft at Walmart, State Police say.
On Dec. 19, 2020, at 10:50 p.m., troopers responded to the store at 25 Consumer Square for a reported larceny, Fleishman said.
Two suspects, identified as Austin J. Velie, 27, and Mikayla K. Merill, 21, both of Dannemora, stole approximately $1038.87 in various merchandise, according to Fleishman, and were both charged with one count each of fourth-degree grand larceny, a felony.
They were released on appearance tickets for Plattsburgh Town Court.
