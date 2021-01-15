FELONY ARRESTS
CHAZY — A Chazy man was arrested for felony DWI following a traffic stop on Jan. 1, State Police say.
Troopers conducted a traffic stop on Ketchum Bridge Road and the driver, Joel M. Christian, 31, of Chazy, was subsequently placed under arrest for driving while intoxicated, State Police Troop B Public Information Officer Trooper Jennifer Fleishman said.
His blood alcohol content was determined to be 0.11 percent, according to Fleishman, and he was found to have two prior DWI convictions within the past 10 years, making the new charge a felony.
Christian was virtually arraigned in Plattsburgh City Court and released on his own recognizance to appear in Chazy Town Court at a later date.
FORT COVINGTON — A Hogansburg man was arrested on felony drug charges following a traffic stop here Jan. 2, State Police say.
That day at approximately 7:55 p.m., troopers initiated a traffic stop on State Route 37 for speeding 46 mph in a posted 30 mph zone, a press release said.
The vehicle failed to stop, continuing on State Route 37, speeding up before eventually turning north onto Mary Riley Road and then onto Burns Holden Road, where it ran into a marked State Police vehicle and became disabled, according to the release.
The driver was taken into custody and identified as Abraham T. Gray, 35, who was allegedly found in possession of various pills, a quantity of cocaine and drug paraphernalia.
He was charged with third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and fourth-degree criminal possession of a narcotic drug, both felonies, as well as two counts of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, and single counts of fourth-degree criminal mischief and third-degree unlawfully fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle, all misdemeanors.
Gray was virtually arraigned by the Dickinson Town Court and released, scheduled to appear in the Fort Covington Town Court at a later date.
PLATTSBURGH — A man was arrested on felony DWI charges here Jan. 3, State Police say.
That day at about 10:45 a.m., State Police initiated a traffic stop on a Ford Mustang on State Route 190 in the town of Plattsburgh, for having no front license plate, according to a press release.
The operator, Marcus S. King, 41, of Plattsburgh, was subsequently arrested for DWI.
His blood alcohol content was determined to be 0.14 percent.
King was found to have a previous conviction of DWI in March 2017, the release said, making the new charge a felony.
He was released with tickets returnable to Plattsburgh Town Court.
CONSTABLE — A Constable woman was arrested after illegally using a victim's debit card to withdraw money from their bank account, State Police say.
On Jan. 5, troopers arrested Jessica R. Sternisha, 26, after she used the card to withdraw over $1,000 from her bank account, a press release said, also using the victim’s card to make several purchases, totaling over $190.
Sternisha was charged with one count of fourth-degree grand larceny and released with an appearance ticket returnable to Constable Town Court.
PLATTSBURGH — A Plattsburgh woman was arrested after menacing a victim with a baseball bat and knife during a domestic dispute, State Police say.
On Jan. 6 at approximately 5:31 p.m., State Police responded to a residence on Pear Street for a report of a domestic dispute, according to a press release.
An investigation at the scene revealed that Sarah J. Abel, 26, of Plattsburgh, menaced the victim also slicing a mattress, causing damage estimated at approximately $1700, the release said.
She was arrested and charged with two counts of second-degree menacing and two counts of fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, all misdemeanors, as well as one count of third-degree criminal mischief, a felony.
She was virtually arraigned in Plattsburgh City Court and released into the pre-trial release program.
She is set to reappear in Plattsburgh Town Court at a later date.
PERSONAL INJURY ACCIDENTS
MALONE — One person was injured when an ambulance collided with a car here Dec. 31, State Police say.
A 2014 Ford Econoline Northern Ambulance Corp van operated by Justin Lavalley, 25, of Brushton, was traveling west on State Route 11 when a 2020 Volkswagen operated by Holly Vassar, 28, of Constable, was traveling south on County Route 51 and turning east onto State Route 11 in the intersection.
Lavalley, with emergency lights activated, went into the eastbound lane around various motor vehicles which were stopped at a red light at the intersection, Fleishman said
Lavalley subsequently struck Vassar causing damage, according to Fleishman, and Vassar reported neck pain before transporting herself to Alice Hyde Medical Center for evaluation and treatment.
