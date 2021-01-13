FELONY ARRESTS
MALONE — A Malone man was arrested on Christmas Eve after violating a protection order, State Police say.
That day at 10:04 a.m., State Police responded to a report of a domestic incident on Travers Road, State Police Troop B Public Information Officer Trooper Jennifer Fleishman said, and Robert A. Hammond, 62, of Malone, was arrested after he violated an active ‘refrain from’ order of protection issued in March 2016, by Malone Town Court.
The victim did not require medical attention, according to Fleishman, and Hammond was subsequently charged with first-degree criminal contempt and aggravated family offense, both felonies, as well as second-degree harassment, a misdemeanor.
He was virtually arraigned before Bombay Town Court, released on his own recognizance and was scheduled to reappear in Malone Town Court on Jan. 19 at 11 a.m.
A stay-away order of protection was issued.
ROUSES POINT — A man was arrested on Dec. 28 for carrying a firearm without the required permit, State Police say.
That day at approximately 2:50 a.m., State Police arrested Tobi R. Barrett, 51, of Lisbon, New Hampshire, after he was found in possession of a loaded handgun and extra magazines full of ammunition on Champlain Street, in the village of Rouses Point, subsequent to a traffic stop, Fleishman said.
Barrett allegedly did not possess the proper permit to carry the firearm in New York and was charged with two counts of criminal possession of a firearm, a felony.
Barrett was released with appearance tickets returnable to Champlain Town Court.
— By Staff Writer Ben Watson
