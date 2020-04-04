NORTH BANGOR - Fire officials say one person died and another person suffered serious injuries in an early-morning fire here.
According to Bangor Fire Chief Anthony Riley, the white two-story house located at 1129 Depot St. was fully engulfed when he arrived on the scene just before 4 a.m. Saturday.
"There was a man in the driveway yelling and screaming, and the house was fully engulfed in flames," he said.
Riley identified the man as 45-year-old Brian Snyder. Riley also confirmed a female in the house had died, but could not confirm her identity.
Snyder was transported to Alice Hyde Medical Center in Malone with burns and smoke inhalation.
Riley said the fire had started to spread to the house adjacent to 1129 Depot St., but firefighters were able to quickly extinguish it.
"The fire started to go next door, but we were able to stop it," he said.
"We didn't have to cut power to the house and the people were able to go right back in."
As of 11 a.m. Saturday, State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation and fire investigators were still trying to determine a cause of the fire.
Sandra Fahnestock, a neighbor who lives across the street, said she heard a loud bang around the time of the fire.
"I just went to bed and the boom sounds started. I went down and opened up the front door and saw his house fully engulfed in flames," she said.
More details will be added to this story as they become available.
