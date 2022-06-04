Police: Woman's body found in Boynton Avenue home

PLATTSBURGH — Multiple police agencies responded to a Boynton Avenue apartment Saturday morning after a woman's body was found inside, police said.
Details were sparse Saturday as the investigation developed. Interim Plattsburgh City Police Chief Nathan York said officers were first called to the apartment at 4:01 a.m. Saturday. York said the woman lived at the apartment but was unsure if she lived with others.
City Police were joined by the Clinton County Sheriff's Office and State Police in the investigation. York said Saturday morning that police were not looking at potential suspects at that point and that the Clinton County coroner had not been called yet.
"It's too early in the investigation," York said. "There's a lot of information coming. We've got to sift through all of it. But we have a lot of people to send out to follow all those leads. I'm confident we'll figure it out."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.