PLATTSBURGH — Clinton Community College’s McKinley Cottage will be the new home of the Zone 9 Police Training Academy.
For years now, Zone 9, which trains recruits from various police agencies in the tri-county area, has been held in the basement of the Plattsburgh City Police Department, but several local community and law enforcement leaders felt moving the academy to CCC’s campus would be a mutually beneficial decision for both the cadets and college students.
SPARKING INTEREST
“When students come up the hill, they’re actually going to see a sign that says, ‘Zone 9 Police Training Academy,’” Clinton County Sheriff and CCC Board Chair David Favro said at a news conference in front of McKinley Cottage Wednesday.
“So students that might even be undeclared and unsure of what type of curriculum they want to enter, they say, ‘Wow, what’s this all about?’ and it may spark some more interest. Students who have declared that they want a criminal justice major are going to get a lot more excited, because they’re going to have an opportunity to be able to watch and see how police get trained (for) the types of things that happen.”
Favro, who is a 1982 graduate of Zone 9, said criminal justice majors will eventually be able to participate in certain components of the training course.
Plans for a future crime scene lab in the building are also in the works, he said.
COLLEGE CREDITS
CCC President John Kowal said additionally, they’re working on establishing college credit hours for cadets who are going through the academy as a way to help enrich their criminal justice program.
Kowal said the goal is for most of the work to be accessed online as a convenience to those going through training.
“Our intent is to find a very close alignment between the training that will be going on and our academic programs,” he said.
“We’re at a point now where we’re evaluating it, determining what modifications we can make so we have a great opportunity to, again, align it closely with the training. It’s not only a strong effort in community service, but it’s also a way to enhance what we do in the academic setting.”
HELPING ENROLLMENT
Favro said this will help the college increase enrollment.
“That’s going to help every police agency representative that goes through this academy to say that their members now will be college certified, as well as police trained. It’s going to help the college out with enrollment, having more students and having the program here,” he added.
“So it’s a natural fit to be up here.”
Zone 9 Police Academy director Ron Santor said the cadets’ training will also benefit from having a gym nearby on campus, which they’ve struggled to find in recent years.
“We do a lot of training here,” Santor said.
“A lot of in-service training, instructor development courses, so people can teach police classes. Breathalyzer (classes), we just did two back to back sessions of that … Radar (classes) that police officers need to be out there on the street and we’re the only people who provide that. So a place like Lake Placid, where my good friend is the chief of police, he counts on us to provide that training, so I really look forward to this a lot.”
WORK AND COLLABORATION
McKinley Cottage, though, will need some restructuring and technological upgrades before it’s officially ready to host the academy.
In order to fund those improvements to the building, Assemblyman D. Billy Jones (D-Chateaugay Lake) said he helped secure $250,000 for the project.
“We didn’t just get here today by showing up, it took a lot of work and a lot of collaboration. There’s still a lot more work to do,” Jones said.
“I’m not going away from this project, I’ve committed to this and we’ll make sure they have the resources for more of that and a bigger collaboration I think will come … This is the start of something really special.”
City of Plattsburgh Mayor Chris Rosenquest, who is a 1995 graduate of CCC, also praised the collaboration that took place to make this move happen.
“When we talk about collaboration and community projects, this is the pinnacle,” he said.
“This is what it looks like to have multiple agencies come together, multiple elected officials come together, multiple community members come together to identify a problem and solve that problem tangibly in real life.”
Town of Plattsburgh Supervisor Michael Cashman added that the town is “extremely proud to be the seat of a number of law enforcement agencies” like the Clinton County Sheriff’s Department and New York State Police Troop B, while also being the home to CCC.
“The new Zone 9 Law Enforcement Training Facility at Clinton is tapping into an innovative institution for learning. All the while strengthening local law enforcement skills as they commit to their life’s calling to serve and protect,” Cashman said.
“This is wonderful news.”
