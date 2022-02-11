PLATTSBURGH — Police agencies across the state will be cracking down on impaired driving this weekend for the Super Bowl.
Increased patrols by local and state police will run from Friday to Monday, a news release from Gov. Kathy Hochul’s office said.
“As we prepare to travel and get together with friends and family for an exciting Super Bowl Weekend, we are deploying law enforcement to make road travel as safe as possible,” Hochul said in a statement.
“Be sure to kick off the weekend by planning ahead for a safe ride home and avoid the costly and possibly deadly consequences of drinking and driving.”
During last year’s STOP-DWI campaign for Super Bowl Weekend, police issued 26,127 tickets for vehicle and traffic law violations, which included 846 arrests for DWI, the Governor’s Office said.
“The New York State Police wants everyone to enjoy Super Bowl weekend — but please do so responsibly,” State Police Superintendent Kevin Bruen said.
“Driving while impaired can result in tragic consequences for you, your passengers and others on the road. As always, Troopers will be looking out for reckless and impaired drivers. If your celebrations include alcohol, please plan ahead for a safe ride home. No one wins when someone makes the choice to get behind the wheel of a vehicle while impaired.”
Police additionally ticketed 802 drivers for distracted driving, 172 in violation of the move over law and 5,608 for speeding during last year’s campaign, the release said.
