Police testimony will lead off panel's first Jan. 6 hearing

J. Scott Applewhite/AP PhotoRep. Bennie Thompson, chairman of the House Homeland Security Committee, center, is joined by, from left, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., Rep. Stephanie Murphy, D-Fla., and Rep. Pete Aguilar, D-Calif., as Pelosi announces her appointments to a new select committee to investigate the violent Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol, on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, July 1, 2021. Thompson will lead the probe to examine what went wrong around the Capitol when hundreds of supporters of then-President Donald Trump broke into the building, hunted for lawmakers and interrupted the congressional certification of Democrat Joe Biden's election victory.