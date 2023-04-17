PLATTSBURGH — State Police are still searching for any information that might solve a missing-child case from 50 years ago in Clinton County.
The incident occurred on Feb. 13, 1973.
Police were called to Lake Edge Motel on Route 9 in the Town of Peru for a report of a missing child.
Linda L. St. Germaine, 12, was last seen at Lake Edge Motel on that day, police said. She was last seen walking alone. She went onto the frozen surface of Lake Champlain, attempting to walk to Burlington, Vt., police said.
At the time St. Germaine went missing, she was wearing ski pants and skates.
The New York State Police Underwater Recovery Team (URT) have been out on the lake multiple times throughout the years attempting to locate any type of evidence regarding the disappearance of St. Germaine who would be 62 years old now.
Anyone with any information on this case, can call the New York State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation at 518-873-2777.
