PLATTSBURGH — The Passaic County Sheriff's Office in New Jersey is searching for Jena L. Javis and seeking assistance from the public. The New York State Police are assisting with this case.
Jarvis is 29 years old, approximately 4’10 feet tall, and weighs approximately 100 pounds, police said. She was last seen in Plattsburgh on Oct. 4, but she was transported to New Jersey, due to having an active warrant.
She was remanded to Passaic County Jail. Jarvis was released from jail and last seen out front of the jail on Oct. 28, traveling in an unknown direction. There was no clothing description, police said.
Anyone with any possible information regarding the whereabouts of Jena Jarvis is asked to please contact the Passaic County Sheriffs office at 973-720-7101 or New York State Police at 518-563-3761.
