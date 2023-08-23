KEESEVILLE — State Police are asking the public for assistance in locating Stephen J. Houghton, a Keeseville man who has been missing since February 2022.
Police said on Aug. 18, 2023, around 2:10 p.m., Troopers responded to Villa Motel, located on State Route 9, in the town of Ausable for a missing person.
It was brought to the State Police’s attention by family members that Houghton of Keeseville, has not been heard from or seen since February 2022. The last known location of Houghton was Stewarts gas station in Port Henry on Feb. 20, 2022, police said.
Houghton was traveling in an unknown direction and description of clothing is unknown. He is 35-years-old, approximately 6’2 weighs approximately 225 lbs., has black hair, and blue eyes.
On Feb. 22, 2022, State Police members responded to Johnson Pond Road in the town of North Hudson for an abandoned vehicle. Troopers arrived and the vehicle belonged to Houghton.
Houghton was not located with the vehicle and the Troopers could not get in contact with him. The Troopers informed a family member of the vehicle and where it was towed too. Neither Houghton nor family members went to retrieve the vehicle from the tow company, police said.
Multiple law enforcement agencies have been contacted regarding the missing of Houghton. Family and friends are also cooperating with law enforcement with any information they can provide to help locate Houghton. Police said Houghton has ties to people in multiple different locations and states.
Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Stephen J. Houghton is asking to please contact the SP Plattsburgh, New York State Police at 518-563-3761.
