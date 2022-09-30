PERU — State Police are seeking help from the public in locating a teen-ager missing since Tuesday.
Police said that on Tuesday, Sept. 27 around 8:49 p.m., they responded to a residence on Davern Road in the town of Peru for a missing person-juvenile. The missing person is 16-year-old Connor McLean.
McLean was last seen on Sept. 27 at approximately 8 p.m. near his residence in Peru.
He is 16 years old, approximately 5’10'' tall, and weighs approximately 190 pounds, police said.
He was last seen wearing a blue hoodie, shorts, brown slippers with socks, carrying a black backpack traveling in an unknown direction, and unsure where he is planning on going.
Connor has family ties in the Plattsburgh area, police said.
Anyone with any possible information regarding the whereabouts of Connor McLean is asked to please contact the New York State Police at 518-897-2000.
