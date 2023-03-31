SNYE, Quebec — The bodies of six people from two families attempting illegal entry into the United States by boat in the St. Lawrence River were found after a helicopter crew looking for someone else, spotted them in the river Thursday.
Two people remained missing Friday, as a widespread search continued in the area east of Cornwall Island.
“The Akwesasne Mohawk Police continue to investigate after the bodies of six deceased individuals were located during an air search on Thursday,” Deputy Chief Lee-Ann O’Brien of the Akwesasne Mohawk Police Service said Friday.
“All are believed to have been attempting illegal entry into the U.S. from Canada.”
INDIAN, ROMANIAN FAMILY
Police said the bodies are believed to be those of an Indian family and a Romanian family. Police believe one of the two still missing is an infant from the Romanian family.
The incident drew the attention of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
“First of all our hearts go out to the families of the individuals who perished. This is a heartbreaking situation, particularly given a young child among them,” he said.
“This is something that we all have to take a moment of pause and compassion on. Secondly, there is a lot of unconfirmed information circulating right now. We need to understand properly what happened, how this happened and do whatever we can to minimize the chances of it happening again.”
TWO STILL MISSING
O’Brien said her department is working with Canadian immigration officials to identify the victims and notify next of kin. She said the search continues with the assistance of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police, Ontario and Quebec provincial police, and the Hogansburg/Akwesasne Volunteer Fire Department.
She said circumstances surrounding the deaths remain under investigation and there is no threat to the public.
Anyone with information related to the investigation is asked to contact the Akwesasne Mohawk Police Service.The Akwesasne Mohawk Police Service, Canadian Coast Guard and other Canadian law enforcement agencies continued to investigate the discovery Friday, which comes just a week after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and President Joe Biden announced changes to a long-standing immigration loophole just 65 miles to the east at Roxham Road in Champlain.
U.S. Customs and Border Protection reported a spike in illegal border crossings in Northern New York earlier this year, and in January 367 people were seen or caught crossing illegally, more than the past 12 years combined.
OVERTURNED BOAT
Police said the first body was found at 5 p.m. Thursday in a marsh in Snye, Quebec.
CTV News reported early Friday that a Canadian passport was found on the child’s body, which O’Brien confirmed in the new conference.
According to CTV reporting, an overturned boat was found near the area where the bodies were discovered.The surface temperature of the St. Lawrence River was 33.9 degrees Thursday, which according to a study by the University of Minnesota, is a temperature that causes exhaustion within seven minutes of swimming and can cause death within 30 minutes of exposure.
Police said they were searching for Casey Oakes, 30, who was reported missing Thursday and was last seen Wednesday night boarding a small, light blue colored boat departing from the east end of Cornwall Island.
Police said the boat found matched the description of Oakes’ vessel, and that damage to the hull indicates it may have collided with ice or a rock.
“There is no evidence to suggest Casey Oakes has come to harm. However, his prolonged absence is concerning, and police must locate Oakes to ensure his safety,” Akwesasne police wrote in a Facebook post regarding the search Thursday, which noted low flying helicopters would be used.
OTHER CASES
Police await the results of a postmortem and toxicology tests to determine causes of death. The Akwesasne Mohawk Police Service serves the Canadian side of the Akwesasne Mohawk reservation. In early March a Hogansburg man, Brian Lazore, 45, was sentenced to five years in prison for a smuggling attempt that led to a river rescue as a boat with no safety equipment was sinking on the St. Regis River last year.
In that case, on April 28, six Indian citizens were being smuggled from Cornwall, Ontario into New York by the St. Lawrence and St. Regis rivers. The discovery of the bodies comes just a week since a popular, unofficial border crossing was closed about 65 miles to the east.
ROXHAM ROAD
Roxham Road, a five-mile rural road in Perry Mills in Champlain, has existed since before the Canada-United States border was formally established. Until March 25, it was an unofficial crossing used by migrants seeking asylum in Canada that was allowed because of a loophole in the Safe Third Country Agreement between Canada and the United States.
The crossing at Roxham Road, a dirt path between New York and Quebec, has for years been popular among migrants from Haiti, Nigeria and Latin American countries who believe that getting asylum in Canada is easier than in the United States.
In recent years, as the security climate in Haiti has worsened, Haitian police officers and other professionals have also used the crossing, flying to Miami and New York and then traveling by bus or car to upstate New York to step across a low bridge over a creek to arrive in Champlain-Saint-Bernard-de-Lacolle in Quebec in hopes of finding residency in Canada.
O’Brien said in the press conference that investigators do not believe there is a connection between the bodies and the closure of Roxham Road.
CAN-AM AGREEMENT
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and President Joe Biden, who met in Ottawa last Sunday to discuss, among other things, the crisis in Haiti, announced that they have reached a deal to apply the terms of the “Safe Third Country Agreement” to irregular asylum seekers at unofficial border crossings.
Under the agreement, migrants must apply for asylum at their first port of entries. However, Haitians and other migrants have long used a loophole in the agreement to get into Canada and then apply for asylum.
“When the agreement comes into force as of midnight tonight, border officers will return people crossing the border to the closest Canada-U.S. Border crossing,” Trudeau said last week. “Our teams have worked hard to achieve this agreement. All of the work will make it possible to deter irregular immigration at our borders.”
‘SECURE AND SAFE’
Trudeau said Canada and the U.S. share the longest land border in the world and that keeping people safe means “keeping asylum seekers safe, keeping our borders secure and keeping our immigration system strong.”
“Both of our countries believe in secure and safe, fair and orderly migration, refugee protection, border security,” he said. “This is why we will now apply the Safe Third Country Agreement to asylum seekers who cross between official points of entry.”Biden said the agreement is part of the U.S. effort to address “historic levels of migration.”
He noted that the number of migrants arriving at the U.S.-Mexico border “has dropped precipitously” since his administration in early January announced new border rules.
The new regulations require asylum seekers to use a mobile app to either apply for an appointment at the border or to get travel authorization to come to the United States once they qualify under a humanitarian program for Cubans, Haitians, Nicaraguans and Venezuelans.
“I commend Canada for stepping up with a similar program, opening new legal pathways for the 50,000 migrants that come to Canada, from countries in the Western Hemisphere,” Biden said.
Canada, as part of the agreement, has agreed to welcome an additional 15,000 migrants on a humanitarian basis from the Western Hemisphere over the course of the year.
Frances Ravensbergen, who was at Roxham Road recently and interviewed by CBC Canada, said the closure could lead to unintended consequences.
“By closing Roxham Road they have opened up almost 9,000 kilometers where people, unfortunately, because they are desperate, are going to start trying to cross and come into Canada,” she said. “Their lives are going to be more in danger.”
— Tribune News Service contributed to this report.
