PLATTSBURGH — Police arrested a Mooers man for allegedly demanding and receiving money from a Community Bank branch in the City of Plattsburgh Wednesday afternoon.
According to a press release, Cody D. Vincent, 29, entered the Community Bank branch at 9 Margaret Street at approximately 3:30 p.m.
Vincent allegedly passed a note to bank employees demanding money, the release said.
TOOK UNDISCLOSED AMOUNT
After receiving an undisclosed amount of money, Vincent exited the bank.
A call was made to City Police who were provided a description of the suspect.
“Members of the Plattsburgh City Police quickly responded, located and apprehended the suspect, who was still in the downtown area,” the release said.
Vincent was being held Wednesday night awaiting arraignment at City Court. He has been charged with felony first-degree robbery.
