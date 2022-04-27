Weather Alert

...Fire Weather Concerns Across northern New York This Afternoon... A significantly dry air mass will become established across northern New York today with minimum relative humidity values dropping into the 20 to 25 percent range by midday, especially across the St. Lawrence Valley. In addition, gusty northwest winds of 20 to 25 mph will be common through the afternoon hours. The combination of dry and windy conditions will allow for fine fuels, such as dead grass and leaf litter, to completely dry out. Fires could quickly grow and get out of control due to how dry the air will be this afternoon. Remember, a burn ban is in effect through May 14th for all of New York state which means no open burning is allowed.