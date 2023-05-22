FELONY ARRESTS
PLATTSBURGH — A Plattsburgh man was arrested on charges of drug sales and possession.
Plattsburgh City Police said Cory J. Souliere, 38, of Plattsburgh, was arrested Thursday on multiple charges including possession and sales of narcotic substances.
The arrest stemmed from an ongoing drug investigation conducted by members of the Adirondack Narcotics Enforcement Unit.
During the time of his arrest, Souliere was found to be in possession of approximately 1,200 bags of a heroin/fentanyl mixture, of which has an approximate street value of $24,000, police said.
Souliere was charged with four counts of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and two counts of third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance, all class B felonies.
Souliere was arraigned in Clinton County Court where he was released on his own recognizance.
Adirondack Narcotics Enforcement Unit is comprised of members from the Plattsburgh City Police Department, New York State Police, Clinton County Sheriff’s Department, and Homeland Security Investigations.
ELIZABETHTOWN — A Keeseville woman will go to court to face accusations that she defrauded Essex County Social Services.
Rachel E. Estes, 30, will appear in Elizabethtown Court before Judge Peter Deming on June 1, according to the county.
She allegedly committed the crimes of first-degree offering a false instrument for filing, a class E felony, and third-degree welfare fraud, a class D felony.
Since May of 2020, Estes allegedly falsely reported the location of her residence, household composition and subsequent income to the Essex County Department of Social Services Child Care Services, which resulted in $43,508.50 in benefits to which she was not entitled, the county said.
