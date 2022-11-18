PERU — Two people were transported to area hospitals after a motor-vehicle crash here Friday afternoon.
A motorhome was involved in a single-vehicle crash on the Northway near the Peru exit around 2 p.m. Friday, according to a report from the Peru Volunteer Fire Department.
Clinton County Emergency Services Director Eric Day said two patients were transported from the scene. One was taken by ambulance to the University of Vermont Health Network Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital and one was taken by helicopter to the University of Vermont Medical Center through LifeNet of New York’s Ticonderoga base.
No further details were available Friday.
