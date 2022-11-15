MISSING PERSON
BANGOR — Ariel L. Jewtraw, 20, of the Town of Bangor, has been reported missing after leaving her residence Monday, State Police say.
New York State Police responded to a residence on Fay road in the Town of Bangor for a missing person and are seeking assistance from the public.
She is approximately 5-foot-3, weighs approximately 105 pounds, has brown hair, brown eyes, and should be wearing glasses.
She could be wearing a pink hoodie, black jeans and green Adidas sneakers.
Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Jewtraw is asked to contact the New York State Police 518-873-2777.
TIP LINE OPENED
PLATTSBURGH — The Plattsburgh Police Department now has a confidential tip line.
The phone number is 518-726-0794 and will connect callers to a dispatch line where they can provide any information regarding suspected criminal-related activity in the area.
This line is for the city residents to report drug or criminal activity anonymously. All other calls please continue to use 518-563-3411.
ARREST
PLATTSBURGH — A Keeseville man was arrested Sunday evening after an investigation into an attempted armed robbery at a Plattsburgh store, a City Police press release said.
John R. Munson, 35, allegedly entered Premier Vapors on Saturday at approximately 12:30 p.m. and demanded money.
During the course of the attempted robbery, Munson displayed what appeared to be a handgun, the release said, before leaving the store.
Following an investigation by City Police, with assistance from the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office and State Police, Munson was located at the Villa Motel and subsequently arrested on US Route 9 in Keeseville.
He was charged with second-degree attempted robbery, a felony, and was remanded to Clinton County Jail to appear in court at a later date, the release said.
