NORTH ELBA — Police arrested a man they said fired a shotgun during a home burglary on April 29.
Joseph C. Briggs, 41, of North Elba, allegedly kicked the Old Military Road home's door in to get inside. State Police said Briggs fired a shotgun once into the home's ceiling. No injuries were reported.
Police were called to the home around 9:09 p.m., when they arrested Briggs afterward. He was charged with first-degree burglary, first-degree criminal use of a firearm, third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, felonies, fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon and two counts of fourth-degree criminal mischief, misdemeanors.
Briggs was arraigned in Saint Armand Town Court and was remanded to Essex County Jail without bail. Briggs was scheduled to appear in North Elba Town Court May 3.
MOOERS — Police charged a man they said was given power of attorney over an individual and made more than $33,000 in personal purchases using that person's bank account.
State Police charged Jean E. Volovar, 68, of Champlain, with third-degree larceny, a felony. He was arraigned in Mooers Town Court and released ahead of his next court appearance in Champlain Town Court in May.
BEEKMANTOWN — State Police arrested a man they said sparked a fire at The Stonehelm Motel on Spellman Road April 29.
Police charged Kenneth W. Bombard, Jr., 58, of Beekmantown, with first-degree reckless endangerment and second-degree arson, both felonies.
He was arraigned in Beekmantown Court and remanded to Clinton County Jail pending his next court appearance.
WESTPORT — State Police said they arrested a fugitive from Connecticut on May 1.
Travis T. Simon, 32, was found to have an active warrant from the New Haven Police Department in Connecticut when he was pulled over for a traffic stop on I-87 South, State Police said.
Police said they found two sets of metal knuckles in the vehicle's glove compartment. Simon was additionally charged with two counts of third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, felonies.
Simon is being held in the Essex County Jail without bail as a fugitive from justice, police said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.