MORIAH — Police said a Stillwater man struck someone in the head with a shovel at Chipmunk Lane on May 10.
The victim was treated by local EMS and taken to a nearby hospital for further treatment, State Police said.
Police arrested David J. Kussius, 45, with second-degree assault and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, felonies. He was arraigned in Moriah Town Court and was ordered to be held in the Essex County Jail without bail, police said.
PLATTSBURGH — A man was arrested after allegedly stealing a truck at knifepoint before being chased by police on May 11.
Police said a man threatened a driver with a knife to steal their truck at a location on State Route 3 in the Town of Plattsburgh. Plattsburgh City Police officers located the truck and attempted a traffic stop, but the driver did not stop, police said.
The driver fled to State Route 9 in Beekmantown, where the truck became disabled. Police identified the driver as Dennis J. Clukey, 31, of Clinton County.
Clukey was charged with first-degree robbery and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, felonies. He was arraigned in Town of Plattsburgh Court and was ordered held in Clinton County Jail without bail, police said. He is due back in court in May.
ELLENBURG — Police said they found a handgun determined to be illegally possessed during a welfare check May 12.
State Police troopers were called to a Plank Road home for the welfare check at about 1:50 a.m. when a handgun was reportedly found in a bag with the belongings of Jeremy W. Walsh, 33, of Plattsburgh.
Police said a child may have been present in the home where the handgun was found. Walsh was not in the home during the check, police said.
Walsh was charged with criminal possession of a firearm, a felony. He was arraigned in Mooers Town Court and is scheduled to reappear in June, police said.
PLATTSBURGH — Police arrested a man listed in the New York State Sex Offender Registry for allegedly failing to register an address change.
Joshua A. Corliss, 31, of Plattsburgh, was arrested May 10 by Clinton County deputies for failure to register an address change, a felony. He was arraigned in Plattsburgh Town Court and was released ahead of his next court appearance, police said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.