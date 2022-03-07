PLATTSBURGH — State Police arrested a Ticonderoga man after a trooper was reportedly struck in the face during his arrest on Feb. 27.
According to State Police, Kristopher M. Porter, 33, hit the officer after police attempted to put him into custody. Troopers said they further found methamphetamine salt tablets and 8 mg of suboxone strips in Porter’s possession.
Porter was charged with second-degree assault, second-degree obstructing governmental administration and two counts of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, misdemeanors.
Porter was arraigned in Ticonderoga Town Court and is being held in Essex County Jail without bail. He was due back in court in March.
PLATTSBURGH — Police arrested a Plattsburgh woman for felony DWI after allegedly driving intoxicated with children in her vehicle on Feb. 27.
State Police said troopers observed Anne Jenkins, 55, driving south on State Route 9 with a missing tail light and was unable to stay in the right lane before she was pulled over. After failing a field sobriety test, Jenkins was charged with two counts of aggravated DWI with children in the vehicle, felonies.
Jenkins is scheduled to appear in Plattsburgh Town Court in April.
— Compiled by Staff Writer Fernando Alba
