ROUSES POINT — A Vermont man was accused on March 28 of stealing a boat from the Safe Harbor-Gaines Marina last summer.
New York State Police said Robert W. Morris, 56, of Alburgh, Vermont, was allegedly found with a Prestige 500 boat that was reported stolen from last June.
Witnesses at the time said they observed the boat leaving the dock and was driven in an unusual way and fled at full speed once it reached open water, police said.
The Department of Homeland Security reportedly found the boat, along with Morris, in Burton Island, Vermont.
Morris was charged with second-degree grand larceny, a felony, and was arraigned in Champlain Town Court. He’s due back in court at a later date.
TUPPER LAKE — A Bloomingdale man was accused of stealing an electric scooter last summer and was charged March 16.
State Police said Andrew L. Cowden, 35, allegedly observed the parked scooter near a wood line by Ivy Terrace for several hours last July. A witness stated that they observed two men behind Ivy Terrace with the scooter.
Cowden was charged with fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, a felony, and was arraigned in Tupper Lake Town Court. He’s due back in court in April.
BEEKMANTOWN — Police charged a Plattsburgh man after he allegedly violated an order of protection.
Leonard P. LaTour, 77, allegedly got into a verbal argument with a victim on Moffitt Road, where LaTour reportedly took the victim’s phone away in an attempt to prevent them from calling police. LaTour then fled in his vehicle and was later located by troopers, police said.
LaTour was charged with first-degree criminal contempt, a felony, and was arraigned in Beekmantown Court. He was ordered to Clinton County Jail on $1,000 cash bail, $2,000 secured bond or $3,000 partially secured bond, police said.
— Compiled by Staff Writer Fernando Alba
