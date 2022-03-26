ELIZABETHTOWN — A Ticonderoga woman is facing fraud charges after she allegedly took in more than $10,000 in benefits.
The Essex County Department of Social Services said an investigation by the Social Services Welfare Fraud Unit determined Natasha M. Grey, 27, received $11,649 in benefits she was not entitled to after falsely reporting her household composition and income to Essex County.
She was charged with first-degree offering a false instrument for filing and third-degree welfare fraud, both felonies. She is scheduled to appear in Elizabethtown Court in April.
PLATTSBURGH — A woman found dead at a Nightengale Drive home in the Town of Plattsburgh has been ruled an unattended death, State Police said.
The 57-year-old woman was declared deceased at the scene after police arrived at about 1:45 p.m. on March 24. A preliminary investigation, which included an autopsy performed Friday morning, determined the death was not suspicious with no signs of foul play, police said.
MOIRA — Police arrested a Moira man after he was allegedly found with three firearms illegally.
State Police said Kevin C. Wilbur, 40, was found with the three firearms in his possession after a domestic dispute on March 17.
Wilbur was charged with third-degree criminal possession of a weapon and two counts of fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon.
He was arraigned in Moira Town Court and is scheduled to reappear in May.
TUPPER LAKE — A Bloomingdale man was accused of stealing an electric scooter last summer and was charged March 16.
State Police said Andrew L. Cowden, 35, allegedly observed the parked scooter near a wood line by Ivy Terrace for several hours last July. A witness stated that they observed two men behind Ivy Terrace with the scooter.
Cowden was charged with fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, a felony, and was arraigned in Tupper Lake Town Court. He’s due back in court in April.
— Compiled by Staff Writer Fernando Alba