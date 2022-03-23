BLACK BROOK — A Black Brook man was charged with assault March 13 after he was allegedly involved in a domestic dispute.
State Police said James M. Holmes, 37, reportedly engaged in a physical altercation with a victim at a Silver Lake Road home before leaving with a child that was present.
Holmes was charged with first-degree criminal contempt, third-degree criminal mischief, both felonies, third-degree assault and endangering the welfare of a child, both misdemeanors.
Holmes was arraigned in Black Brook Town Court and was remanded to Clinton County Jail on $1,200 bail. He is due back in court later in March.
BEEKMANTOWN — Police arrested a man for an alleged stolen vehicle after they received a report of a disoriented and suspicious man at a rest area.
State Police said troopers were called to the I-87 southbound rest area in Beekmantown when they found Brendan D. Walz, who would not provide officers with his name, address or where he was headed, police said.
Troopers ran a check of the vehicle Walz was with, which showed it was reported stolen from Waddington, New York, on March 10, police said.
Walz was charged with third-degree criminal possession of stolen property, a felony. He was arraigned in Plattsburgh City Court and was remanded to Clinton County Jail without bail. He’s scheduled to appear in Beekmantown Court later this month.
— Compiled by Staff Writer Fernando Alba