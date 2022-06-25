ROBBERY
MOOERS — A person was robbed of a wallet in Mooers recently.
State Police said that on June 18 at about 1:57 a.m., a person was picked up by a friend and three unfamiliar individuals in an unknown dark sedan on Woods Falls Road.
Police said that while in the car, one of the individuals pointed a gun at the victim and demanded their wallet and cell phone, then told them to get out of the car. The victim then went to nearby residences to seek help in contacting the police.
There were no injuries reported and the investigation is ongoing, police said.
VEHICLE THEFT
AuSABLE — A Vermont resident was arrested for stealing a car recently in the Town of AuSable.
State Police said that on June 20 at about 9 a.m., they were called about a larceny of a vehicle. They discovered that Renee C. Robert, 20, of Vermont, allegedly took a vehicle, which had no registration, license plates, active insurance or valid inspection without the owner’s permission.
Robert was located by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office driving the vehicle northbound on Interstate 87 in the Town of Beekmantown and a traffic stop was initiated.
Robert was charged with third-degree grand larceny, a class D felony, and several vehicle and traffic violations, police said.
Troopers transported Robert to State Police Plattsburgh for processing and she was arraigned in the Town of AuSable Court and released.
Robert is due to reappear in the Town of AuSable Court on June 24.
REPORT
PLATTSBURGH — On Saturday, June 18, at about 2:27 p.m., State Police and the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office responded to Walmart at 25 Consumer Square in Plattsburgh for a report of a possible attempted child abduction.
An investigation determined that there was no attempted child abduction, and no criminal activity occurred.
FELONIES
PLATTSBURGH — A Redford man was charged with two felonies for violating two orders of protection, the Clinton County Sheriff’s Department said.
Robert H. Peacock Jr., 57, was charged with two counts of first degree criminal contempt and aggravated family offense after it was discovered that he was with the protected party on a prior date in violation of both orders, the Sherriff’s Department said.
He was processed at the Sheriff’s Office and arraigned in Plattsburgh City Court. He was released and set to appear in Town of Plattsburgh Court on a later date.
The Clinton County Probation Department assisted the Sheriff’s Department in the arrest.
— Compiled by Editor-in-Chief Joe LoTemplio
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.