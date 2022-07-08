ROUSES POINT — A Rouses Point woman is facing several charges following an incident on June 27.
According to the Clinton County Sheriff’s Department, Kessa L. Pero, 32, got into an altercation with a male subject at his place of business during which she caused multiple instances of property damage, and allegedly attempted to prevent the male from making a call for emergency assistance.
Pero then allegedly proceeded to an apartment nearby where she attempted to assault a female victim and caused more property damage, the Sheriff’s Department said.
Multiple juveniles under the age of 17 were allegedly present in the apartment at the time of the incident, the department said.
Pero was charged with second-degree burglary, a class C felony, second-degree criminal mischief, a class D felony, third-degree attempted assault, a misdemeanor, endangering the welfare of a child, a misdemeanor and fourth-degree criminal mischief, preventing an emergency call, a misdemeanor.
Pero was arrested on July 1 and arraigned in Champlain Town Court. She was released under the supervision of Clinton County Probation and is scheduled to reappear in Champlain Town Court at a later date.
— Compiled by Editor-in-Chief Joe LoTemplio
