CHESTERFIELD — A Rouses Point man was arrested Jan. 18 after police said he recorded someone without their knowledge.
Police further said that Drew Pero, 22, later shared the explicit footage with others without the knowledge of the victim, a news release by State Police said.
Pero was charged with unlawful surveillance, a felony, and was arraigned in Chesterfield Court, the release said. He was released ahead of his next court appearance in Willsboro Court.
PLATTSBURGH — A Plattsburgh man was charged for allegedly violating parole Jan. 19.
The Clinton County Sheriff’s Office said Corey D. Duval, 29, was placed on probation after he was convicted of criminal possession of stolen property and petit larceny in October of 2021. Duval was charged with violation of probation, a felony.
Duval was arraigned in Clinton County Court and was remanded to Clinton County Jail without bail ahead of his next court appearance.
— Compiled by Staff Writer Fernando Alba
