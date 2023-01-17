PERSONAL-INJURY ACCIDENT
PLATTSBURGH — A Mineville man was injured in a two-car accident Saturday afternoon in the Town of Plattsburgh.
According to the Clinton County Sheriff’s Department, a vehicle driven by Holly D. Creighton, 19, of Plattsburgh, was heading south on Smithfield Boulevard when she allegedly failed to stop at a red light at the intersection with Pyramid Drive.
Her vehicle crossed into the path of a vehicle driven by Mark A. Savage, 39, of Mineville.
Savage was taken to University of Vermont Healthcare Network CVPH in Plattsburgh with a complaint of shoulder pain, the Sheriff’s Department said.
Creighton was given a ticket for failing to stop at a red light, police said.
Clinton County Sheriff’s Deputies were assisted by District 3 Fire Department, Morrisonville Fire Department, and CVPH EMS.
