WESTVILLE — Police arrested a North Bangor man for allegedly possessing an automatic rifle illegally.

State Police said an investigation into a domestic dispute determined that Daniel C. Cole, 29, illegally possessed an AR-15 style rifle. Cole was arrested Feb. 12 and charged with third-degree criminal possession of a weapon and criminal possession of a firearm, both felonies.

Cole was arraigned in Westville Town Court and was released with a court appearance scheduled in February, State Police said.

MALONE — State Police charged a Brasher Falls man with grand larceny after he allegedly attempted to steal items from a Walmart.

Trevor Barber, 39, reportedly tried multiple times to take items from the store before running from the scene, State Police said.

Barber was charged with fourth-degree grand larceny, a felony, and was arraigned in Malone Town Court. Barber was remanded to Franklin County Jail ahead of his next court appearance, police said.

PLATTSBURGH — A Dollar Tree store manager was arrested Feb. 5 after police said she stole more than $13,000 from the business.

State Police said the former manager, 42-year-old Kathleen Layer of Willsboro, was charged with third-degree grand larceny and nine counts of first-degree falsifying business records, all felonies.

— Compiled by Staff Writer Fernando Alba

