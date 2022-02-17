WESTVILLE — Police arrested a North Bangor man for allegedly possessing an automatic rifle illegally.
State Police said an investigation into a domestic dispute determined that Daniel C. Cole, 29, illegally possessed an AR-15 style rifle. Cole was arrested Feb. 12 and charged with third-degree criminal possession of a weapon and criminal possession of a firearm, both felonies.
Cole was arraigned in Westville Town Court and was released with a court appearance scheduled in February, State Police said.
MALONE — State Police charged a Brasher Falls man with grand larceny after he allegedly attempted to steal items from a Walmart.
Trevor Barber, 39, reportedly tried multiple times to take items from the store before running from the scene, State Police said.
Barber was charged with fourth-degree grand larceny, a felony, and was arraigned in Malone Town Court. Barber was remanded to Franklin County Jail ahead of his next court appearance, police said.
PLATTSBURGH — A Dollar Tree store manager was arrested Feb. 5 after police said she stole more than $13,000 from the business.
State Police said the former manager, 42-year-old Kathleen Layer of Willsboro, was charged with third-degree grand larceny and nine counts of first-degree falsifying business records, all felonies.
— Compiled by Staff Writer Fernando Alba
