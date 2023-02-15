Personal-INJURY ACCIDENT
BEEKMANTOWN — A West Chazy man was injured Monday night when the vehicle he was driving went off the road and struck a house.
According to the Clinton County Sheriff’s Department, Michael L. Lamere, 49, of West Chazy was driving a 2017 Nissan Frontier heading east on Jersey Swamp Road around 8:37 p.m. when he crossed over and went off the eastern side of Durand Road and his vehicle hit and became lodged in a residence at 766 Durand Rd.
Lamere was transported to University of Vermont Healthcare Network CVPH Medical Center in Plattsburgh for evaluation. He was ticketed for failure to stop at a stop sign, police said.
David Neyman, 58, was in the home at the time of the incident and sustained a minor injury to his hand, police said.
Deputies were assisted at the scene by New York State Police, Beekmantown Fire Department, Town of Plattsburgh District 3 Fire Department, CVPH EMS and NYSEG.
WILMINGTON — A 14-year-old boy was seriously injured in a skiing accident at Whiteface Mountain last Saturday.
According to State Police, around 2:39 p.m., they were called to the mountain for a report of an injured skier. Police said the 14-year-old was from New Jersey.
He was given aid by Whiteface EMS and Wilmington Rescue.
He was then transported to University Vermont Medical Center by life flight for a life-threatening injury, police said.
An investigation of the incident was ongoing.
FELONY ARREST
CHAMPLAIN — An Altamont man was taken into custody following an incident in Champlain last Thursday, Feb. 9.
State Police said they got a call about a stolen vehicle around 1:37 p.m.
According to police, John A. Vangarderen, 22, of Altamont, attempted to forcibly steal a 2006 black Mitsubishi Eclipse from a 37-year-old woman from Champlain.
During the physical altercation, a 75-year-old female, from Champlain, driving a 2007 blue Honda Pilot stopped to ask if either party needed assistance, at which point Vangarderen entered the car and later stole it from her, police said.
As Vangarderen was driving away, the elderly female sustained an injury to her foot.
Vangarderen fled the scene in the 2007 Honda Pilot and entered Canada, police said. He was located and taken into custody by Surete De Quebec Police Department.
An investigation of the incident was continuing.
