PERSONAL-INJURY ACCIDENT
MINERVA — A driver and their two passengers were taken to a local hospital after a one-car crash Dec. 19.
According to State Police, Julia A. Bower was driving northwest on Country Route 29 when she lost control of the car and went off the road, hitting an embankment.
Police responded to crash at about 10:49 a.m. on Dec. 19. Bower, along with the two passengers in the car, were taken to Glens Falls for evaluation, police said.
FELONY ARREST
MORIAH — The vehicle reportedly involved in a Vermont hit and run was found hidden in a Moriah garage following an anonymous tip, police said.
According to police, Guy Martin was struck by a 2013 black Volkswagen Tiguan while he was loading a vehicle onto a flat-bed wrecker on VT 12 in Northfield at about 8:30 p.m. on Nov. 22.
He was left seriously injured after the Tiguan did not stop and continued driving, a news release by the Northfield Police Department said.
Martin’s wrecker had its emergency lights on before he was hit, the release said. He was also wearing reflective emergency worker clothing.
The owner of the Tiguan, 32-year-old Mayumi Wagstaff-Blaise, a Norwich University lecturer, was charged on Dec. 15 with careless and negligent operation with serious injury and leaving the scene of an accident with serious injury after an anonymous tip led police to a garage in Moriah.
Inside was a Tiguan with damage consistent with the crash, the release said. Mayumi’s court appearance is scheduled for March next year.
BRIGHTON — Police arrested a man for felony DWI after he was found reportedly driving intoxicated, which led to him crashing a car Dec. 19.
Police said 52-year-old Darin York drove off the road on State Route 30 when they were called to respond to the crash. Troopers said they found York in the car’s driver’s seat and detected an odor of alcohol while interviewing him.
York was charged with aggravated unlicensed operation of a vehicle and DWI, both felonies due to York being convicted of a prior DWI charge in the last 10 years.
York was arraigned in Brighton Town Court and was remanded without bail to Franklin County Jail, State Police said. He’s due back in court later in December.
TUPPER LAKE — A teenager was charged with stealing a four-wheeler from a camp on Pitch Fork Pond Road last May.
State Police said the 16-year-old told them they had purchased the four-wheeler on Facebook before selling it to an unknown person online. Police determined that four-wheeler was the one reported stolen from the camp.
On Dec. 12, the teen was charged with fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, a felony, and was issued a family court appearance ticket. Police said the investigation into the incident is ongoing.
— Compiled by Staff Writer Fernando Alba
