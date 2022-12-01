ARRESTS
BOMBAY — State Police recently arrested Joseph A. Waite, 52, of Bombay, on sexual crime-related charges, a press release said.
Waite is alleged of having sexual conduct/contact with a female less than seventeen years of age on Sept. 12, 2022, in the town of Peru, according to the release.
He received charges for second-degree criminal sex act, forcible touching, and endangering the welfare of a child.
He was arraigned in Town of Peru Court on Nov. 25 and released on his own recognizances, the release said.
SARANAC — State Troopers arrested Wayne M. Goddeau Jr., 38, of Redford, on Nov. 28 following a domestic dispute, a press release said.
That night, around 7:39 p.m., Troopers responded to State Route 3 in the town of Saranac for a report of a physical domestic dispute.
An investigation determined Goddeau was involved in a verbal argument which turned physical with the victim, according to the release. Goddeau was the alleged primary aggressor who physically menaced, threatened and struck the victim during the altercation, while a child was present in the household.
He was charged third-degree assault, second-degree menacing, third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, second-degree strangulation, fourth-degree criminal mischief, unlawful imprisonment and endangering the welfare of a child.
Goodeau was arrested and transported to State Police Plattsburgh for processing, the release said, and he was arraigned in the Town of Saranac Court and remanded to Clinton County jail without bail.
