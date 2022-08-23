PLATTSBURGH — A man was arrested for allegedly stabbing another man in a fight.
On Sunday, at approximately 6:21 a.m., State Police responded to the Beacon Motel on Route 9 in Plattsburgh for a reported stabbing.
Troopers investigated the scene and located a 22-year-old man with multiple cuts on his forearms and chest.
An investigation determined the victim was in a physical altercation with 28-year-old Ryan M. Phaneuf, which led to Phaneuf presenting a knife and cutting the male victim, police said.
Phaneuf was arrested and transported to State Police Plattsburgh for processing. He was charged with assault with intent to cause serious physical injury, and criminal possession of a weapon 3rd degree with a previous conviction.
Phaneuf was arraigned at Beekmantown Town Court and remanded to Clinton County Jail. He was to appear in the Town of Plattsburgh Court on a later date.
PLATTSBURGH — A Plattsburgh teenager was arrested for allegedly stabbing another person near Airborne Speedway.
On Saturday, at approximately 8:35 p.m., State Police responded to a reported stabbing that occured in a park near Airborne Speedway, located on Broderick Road in the Town of Plattsburgh.
A preliminary investigation determined the victim was in a verbal altercation which turned physical with a 15-year-old male from Plattsburgh.
The victim was transported by Morrisonville Ambulance Service to the University of Vermont Health Network Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital in Plattsburgh with non-life-threatening injuries.
The teenager was arrested and transported to State Police Plattsburgh for processing. He was charged with first-degree assault and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon. He was arraigned in the Peru Town Court and released on pretrial release. He was to appear in Clinton County Court on a later date.
