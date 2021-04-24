PLATTSBURGH — A Plattsburgh man was arrested April 14 following a domestic dispute where he reportedly choked a woman, Plattsburgh City Police said.
Arjuard Brown, 26, reportedly held down and choked a woman at 81 Champlain St. the night of April 14, Patrol Lt. Darin Perrotte said.
The woman’s cries for help were heard from outside the home, leading someone to call police to respond to the Champlain Street address, which both Brown and the woman shared, Perrotte said.
Police arrived at the home at about 9:57 p.m., when they were still able to hear the woman inside yelling, Perrotte said.
Officers attempted a forced entry at a secondary entrance before Brown appeared at the door, Perrotte said. Brown was arrested, and the woman was taken to CVPH, where she was evaluated and treated for minor injuries, Perrotte said.
Brown was charged with second-degree strangulation, a class D felony, second-degree unlawful imprisonment, a class A misdemeanor, for reportedly holding down the woman while choking her, and third-degree assault with intent to cause physical injury, a class A misdemeanor, for reportedly biting the woman during the dispute, Perrotte said.
Brown was arraigned virtually by Plattsburgh City Court April 15 and was given a pre-trial release, Perrotte said. Brown is set to reappear in city court May 14. An order of protection was issued, Perrotte said.
PLATTSBURGH —Three men were arrested in connection to producing meth in a motel room April 13, Plattsburgh City Police said.
The Plattsburgh City Narcotics Enforcement Unit and the New York State Bureau of Narcotics Enforcement executed a warrant at Maken Motel on 7091 State Route 9, where officers reportedly found precursors to meth production and lab equipment, Perrotte said.
Police said chemicals, solvents and reagents commonly used in meth production were in plain view when officers entered the motel room. A Contaminated Crime Scene Emergency Response Team was called in to clean up hazardous material that was reportedly found, Perrotte said.
Jeran J. Bacon, 32, and Nicholas P. Gero, 28, were charged with third-degree unlawful manufacture of methamphetamine, a class D felony. They were arraigned virtually by Plattsburgh City Court and are being held, Perrotte said.
Sean C. Bacon, 28, was charged with criminal possession of precursors of methamphetamine, a class E felony, and was arraigned and released with an appearance ticket to city court, Perrotte said.
SCHROON — A Crown Point man was charged with a felony sex act following a police investigation, according to a release by State Police.
Luke A. Ennenga, 31, was arrested April 21. The original incident was reported Dec. 31, 2020, and reportedly involved sexual contact with a child under the age of 11, police said.
Ennenga was charged with first-degree criminal sex act, a class B felony, and endangering the welfare of a child, a class A misdemeanor. He was arraigned at Schroon Town Court and was released on his own recognizance. Ennenga is scheduled to reappear at Schroon Town Court at a later date and time, police said.
PORT HENRY — A Port Henry woman was served a criminal summons April 16 for fraud reportedly connected to welfare benefits, a news release by the Essex County Department of Social Services said.
Christina MacDougal-Bessette, 47, reportedly received $1,217 in benefits after reportedly failing to report accurate household income to the Department of Social Services, the release said.
MacDougal-Bessette was charged with fourth-degree welfare fraud and first-degree offering a false instrument for filing, both class E felonies.
She is set to appear in Elizabethtown town court April 29, the release said.
— By Staff Writer Fernando Alba
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.