PLATTSBURGH — Police arrested a Plattsburgh man April 12 after he allegedly violated an order of protection.
State Police said William J. Frazier, 29, was found inside an Evergreen Street home shortly after noon on April 12 in violation of the order.
Frazier was charged with first-degree criminal contempt, a felony, and was arraigned in Plattsburgh Town Court. He was then remanded to Clinton County Jail on $2,000 bond.
PLATTSBURGH — Police arrested a Plattsburgh man after he allegedly attempted to purchase a gun illegally.
Michael J. LaPorte Jr., 46, reportedly attempted to buy a shotgun on Sept. 26, 2021. His application to purchase the gun was later denied, police said.
LaPorte was charged with attempted criminal purchase of a firearm, a felony. He was issued an appearance ticket for Plattsburgh Town Court for May.
AuSABLE — State Police arrested a teenager on criminal weapon possession charges April 7.
Police said they were called to The Villa Motel on U.S. Route 9 in the Town of AuSable for a report of a firearm left in a room.
The room’s tenant, police said, had moved out in March, but their belongings were still in the room. Inside the room was a privately made assault rifle style firearm and a large capacity magazine, police said.
Police charged the 18-year-old with two counts of third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, felonies. The teen was arraigned in AuSable Town Court and is due back later in April.
BANGOR — Police arrested a Potsdam man on April 7 after he allegedly broke into a home and stole several credit cards last winter.
Police said David C. Burcume, 40, allegedly used the stolen cards to make several purchases from different stores after he broke into a County Route 8 home last December.
He was charged with second-degree burglary and fourth-degree grand larceny, felonies.
Burcume was arraigned and remanded to Franklin County Jail without bail. He is due back in Malone Town Court later in April.
DANNEMORA — A Clinton Correctional Facility visitor was arrested April 2 for reportedly attempting to bring drugs into the prison.
Police said Darnelle J. Kyles, 28, of New York, New York, was found with 24 suboxone strips and 35.4 grams of marijuana. He was charged with fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, first-degree promoting prison contraband, felonies, and second-degree promoting prison contraband, a misdemeanor.
Kyles was arraigned in Dannemora Village Court and is scheduled back in April.
— Compiled by Staff Writer Fernando Alba
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.