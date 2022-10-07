MALONE — Area police are investigating a homicide that they say occurred Thursday night in the Village of Malone.
According to State Police, Malone Village Police responded to the vicinity of 215 Elm St. around 9:36 p.m. for a possible homicide, but no other details were released.
Police said the investigation by the Village Police Department, State Police and the Franklin County District Attorney's office is in the early stages and is continuing.
There is no danger to the public, police said.
Malone PD is requesting the public who live in the surrounding area of Elm, Roby and Walker Streets in the village to check any surveillance camera systems for suspicious activity from 9 p.m. to 10 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 6.
Malone PD is also asking for the public to report suspicious items that may be located on their property.
If anyone has any information regarding the case, they should contact the Malone Village Police Department at 518-483-2424.
