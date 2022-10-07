Plattsburgh, NY (12901)

Today

Light rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers in the afternoon. High near 60F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. A shower of rain or wet snow possible. Low 34F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.