Police investigating homicide in Town of Plattsburgh

Police caution tape ropes off the parking lot behind Champlain National Bank Thursday night. State Police were investigating a homicide in the Town of Plattsburgh Thursday night.

Though no address was confirmed for the investigation, police Thursday night had taped off the parking lot behind the Champlain National Bank location on Cornelia Street with several officers seen surveying the property. “There is no danger to the public at this time,” State Police said in a news release. “The investigation is in the early stages and further information will be released when it is available.” In a statement, Town Supervisor Michael Cashman said that County Sheriff Dave Favro had confirmed that there was no danger to the public. “Authorities are actively working a scene at the Plattsburgh Town Center,” Cashman said. “I would encourage the public to support the New York State Police by giving them space to conduct their work. We are very fortunate to have the professionals of NYS finest and supportive agencies like the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office.” Cashman also added that he would “strongly encourage folks to listen to official communication from agencies rather than social media rumors as the case unfold.”

Police investigating homicide