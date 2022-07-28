TUPPER LAKE — Village of Tupper Lake and State Police continue to investigate what they are calling a homicide in the heart of the village Thursday afternoon.
State Police said they went to a residence on Lakeview Avenue around 1 p.m. and found a single victim who was deceased.
A possible suspect was taken into custody, and there was no threat to public safety, police said.
Village Mayor Paul Maroun said police had the area cordoned off as they continued their investigation.
Maroun said that it appeared to an isolated incident.
"From what I've heard so far is that it appears to be a family-related issue," Maroun said.
"It's unfortunate. No one likes to see these type of things happen."
