Police investigate shooting in Saranac Lake

Weather Alert

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Clinton, northern Grand Isle and northwestern Franklin Counties through 545 PM EDT... At 441 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Alburgh, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Locally heavy rain SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Ponding of water on road surfaces may lead to conditions where hydroplaning could occur. Area creeks, streams, and rivers are running faster than usual and may be approaching thier banks. Locations impacted include... Chazy, Alburgh Village, South Alburgh, Rouses Point, Alburgh, Alburgh Dunes State Park, Champlain, Isle La Motte, Highgate, Swanton, North Hero, Reed Point, Wagner Point, North Hero State Park, Alburg Tongue, Ransoms Bay, Kings Bay, Rock River Bay, Chapman Bay and Allens Bay In Grand Isle County. This includes Interstate 89 between mile markers 126 and 130. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. If on or near Lake Champlain, get out of the water and move indoors or inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike out to 10 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm. && MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN; MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPH