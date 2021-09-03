BEEKMANTOWN — State Police are investigating a fatal car crash in Beekmantown that resulted in the deaths of two people Friday.
According to a news release by State Police, the crash occurred at about 12:22 p.m. on State Route 190 (Military Turnpike) between Jersey Swamp Road and Town Line Road and involved three vehicles.
Two people have been confirmed deceased, the release said.
State Police, the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office and the Clinton County District Attorney’s Office are investigating the crash, the release said.
