PLATTSBURGH — State and local law enforcement agencies throughout New York will step up patrols and targeting impaired driving to reduce alcohol and drug-related traffic crashes over the Super Bowl Weekend.
“We want everyone on New York’s roads to be safe as you get together with friends and family to watch the Super Bowl, and that’s why law enforcement will be out looking for impaired and dangerous drivers,” Gov. Hochul said.
“Make a plan — hire a taxi, have a designated driver to avoid the deadly consequences of impaired drivers and keep your fellow New Yorkers safe.”
The STOP-DWI sponsored Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee campaign will run from Friday, Feb. 10 to Monday, Feb. 13.
“There will be some big plays in the Super Bowl, and you have a chance to make a big play also by not driving impaired. If you are involved in a crash or are stopped by the police while driving impaired, you can’t call a time-out. The Sheriffs of New York State want you to be the MVP of Super Bowl weekend by having a plan to get home safely and not drive impaired.” Craig Apple, Albany County Sheriff and President of the New York State Sheriffs’ Association, said.
Law enforcement throughout the state issued 27,398 tickets for vehicle and traffic violations, including 919 arrests for DWI, during the 2022 campaign.
The following are amount of tickets per violation:
• Impaired Driving — 919;
• Distracted Driving — 859;
• Move Over Law — 102;
• Seatbelt — 694;
• Speeding — 5,926;
• Other Violations — 18,898;
According to their website, STOP-DWI, which stands for “Special Traffic Options Program for Driving While Intoxicated.”, was created to empower counties to coordinate local efforts to reduce alcohol and other drug-related traffic crashes.
New Yorkers struggling with an addiction, or those with a struggling loved one, can call the state’s toll-free “hopeline” at 1-877-846-7369 or visit FindAddictionTreatment.ny.gov to learn more about available addiction treatments.
For more information about GTSC, visit https://trafficsafety.ny.gov/
